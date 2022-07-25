April 2019

One day before True’s first birthday, Kardashian posted a message about making it through “hell,” seemingly referring to Thompson’s multiple cheating scandals. “If you want to know what it’s like to survive hell and still come our shining brighter than the sun, just look into the eyes of a woman who has survived intense damage and refused to allow it to destroy her softness,” the post read.

Later that week, she shared a pointed letter to men. “Dear men,” the post began. “Close your eyes. Imagine you have a daughter. Imagine she is dating a guy just like you. Did you smile? No. Then change.”