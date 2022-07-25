February 2019

Less than a week after news broke that Thompson had kissed Woods, Kardashian shared a pointed meme via her Instagram Story. “We have to accept that some people are really f–ked up and it’s not our job to heal them,” the message read.

She followed that up with a more supportive post about how pain can help make people stronger and kinder to others. “The most beautiful people we have known are those who have known defeat, known suffering, known struggle, known loss and have found their way out of the depths,” the post read. “These people have an appreciation, a sensitivity and an understanding of life that fills them with compassion, gentleness and a deep loving concern. Beautiful people do not just happen.”