July 2020

The duo rekindled their romance in 2020 after quarantining together with their daughter during COVID-19. That summer, amid rumors that Thompson had popped the question, Kardashian seemed to lean into the speculation. “I’m all about good vibes, big goals, amazing experiences, more happiness, more gratitude, more love, healthy relationships and staying focused on what matters,” she shared in a post at the time.

In another quote, she hinted at moving on from her past: “Every morning, we get a chance to be different. A chance to change. A chance to be better. Your past is your past. Leave it there. Get on with the future part.”