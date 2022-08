July 2022

As the former couple’s drama continued to make headlines, Kardashian shared several quotes about self-esteem via her Instagram Story. “She is a queen,” read one. “Her soul is royalty.” In a second slide, she added the lines: “I was told I was dangerous … I asked why? They said ‘Because you don’t need anyone.’ That’s when I smiled.” A third slide read: “Learn to say no. Not all things are right for the soul.”