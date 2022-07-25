Top 5

Stories

Exes

Every Cryptic Social Media Post Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Have Shared Over the Years: ‘Be Thankful’ For Hard Times

By
Every Cryptic Post Khloe Kardashian Tristan Thompson Have Shared
 Shutterstock
14
1 / 14
podcast

May 2018

Shortly after Kardashian gave birth to True amid reports of Thompson’s infidelity, she hinted that she was “remaining strong” by sharing a cryptic quote via her Instagram Story in May 2018. “Something you’ve been praying for is about to happen for you. You’ve had enough lessons. You’ve been patient long enough,” the message read. “You’ve remained strong through many trials and challenges. Nothing broke you. You’re still here standing strong. Now is the time for you to start receiving.”

Back to top