May 2018

Shortly after Kardashian gave birth to True amid reports of Thompson’s infidelity, she hinted that she was “remaining strong” by sharing a cryptic quote via her Instagram Story in May 2018. “Something you’ve been praying for is about to happen for you. You’ve had enough lessons. You’ve been patient long enough,” the message read. “You’ve remained strong through many trials and challenges. Nothing broke you. You’re still here standing strong. Now is the time for you to start receiving.”