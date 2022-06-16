Khloe Kardashian's Candid Quotes About Finding Love After Tristan Scandal

Knowing What to Look For

“They say you never love the same way twice. And I think you say that because you become scarred or, like, there’s trauma. You’re trained to just love people differently,” Kardashian explained to Scott Disick on The Kardashians before adding that she believed she could find someone to “trust” again.

Later in the episode, the California native seemed optimistic about her romantic future. “No matter what you go through, you are going to be OK. One day I will have the fairy tale that I hope to have,” she shared.