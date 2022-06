Not Forcing It

In May 2022, Kardashian noted she was “not in that headspace” to consider getting back into dating again.

“I feel like if I meet someone, like, organically, I don’t know,” she said on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. “I’m not on any apps and not that I’m, like, against it. I just can’t see myself really … I like energy. I feel like any photo I see, I’m just going to be like, ‘Oh, this is what we’re doing.’ Like, I just think I’m going to be super judgy.”