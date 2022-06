Thinking About True

During an episode of The Kardashians in June 2022, Kardashian revealed she would “rather bleed out slowly” than start thinking about her love life.

“Sometimes you do stupid things for your kids. But also you can’t be stupid for your kids for so long. I will say I am really proud of how I tried for True and the rest is the rest,” she told sister Kendall Jenner shortly after news broke of Thompson’s paternity scandal.