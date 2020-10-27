Birthdays

Kim Kardashian Invited Her ‘Closest Inner Circle’ to a Private Island to Celebrate Her 40th Birthday

By
Kim Kardashian 40th Birthday Party Private Island
 Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram
19
6 / 19
podcast
LTG_Fall_600x338_10.31.20

This Is 40

The mother of four rocked a sleek bikini while enjoying a beach day.

Back to top