Birthdays

Kim Kardashian Invited Her ‘Closest Inner Circle’ to a Private Island to Celebrate Her 40th Birthday

By
Kourtney Kardashian Instagram Kim Kardashian 40th Birthday Party Private Island
 Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
19
19 / 19
podcast
LTG_Mask_600x338_10.21.20

Views for Days

Kim and Kourtney took a dip in the clear ocean while on vacation.

Back to top