Her Pre-‘SNL’ Relationship With Pete

Kardashian revealed she and Davidson connected at the Met Gala in September 2021 before it was announced that she was hosting SNL. According to the Selfish author, he was curious about her status amid her split from West.

After she admitted she was “so nervous” about the gig, Davidson told Kardashian to take his number. “But I had gloves on and I couldn’t get into my phone with the gloves,” she recalled, noting he walked away before she could give him her number. “So we never connected or anything until [SNL].”