How Kim Feels About Chaney Jones Comparisons

Following his whirlwind romance with Julia Fox, West has been linked to Jones — who bears a striking resemblance (and sports similar fashion picks) to Kardashian.

“I just want him to be happy and, like, she seems like the sweetest — just whatever makes you happy, I don’t care what it is,” the reality star told Hirsch about the comparisons. “I think that it’ll reflect in your life and your work, everything and how you are as a parent. As long as he’s happy, I genuinely just want that. Truly.”