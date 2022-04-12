Top 5

Kim Kardashian Details Pre-‘SNL’ Relationship With Pete Davidson, Reacts to Kanye West Dating Chaney Jones

Chaney Jones Says She’s Not a Kim Kardashian Lookalike After Kanye West Dates: 'We Don't Speak About Her'
Chaney Jones and Kim Kardashian. Courtesy of Chaney Jones/Instagram; E! Entertainment/NBC
How Kim Feels About Chaney Jones Comparisons

Following his whirlwind romance with Julia Fox, West has been linked to Jones — who bears a striking resemblance (and sports similar fashion picks) to Kardashian.

“I just want him to be happy and, like, she seems like the sweetest — just whatever makes you happy, I don’t care what it is,” the reality star told Hirsch about the comparisons. “I think that it’ll reflect in your life and your work, everything and how you are as a parent. As long as he’s happy, I genuinely just want that. Truly.”

