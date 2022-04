Where Things Stand With Kanye Now

“It’s good when things are calm. We don’t really communicate, but I think that’s OK sometimes,” Kardashian said. “And I think that we will. We always will. That’s just who I am. I spent a decade of my life with this person, and I just have so much love for him. So that’ll never change, but it doesn’t mean that they’re the right one for you and that’s OK too.”