Kim Kardashian in 2018

“I guess never say never, but that’s not going to be like a ‘Kim’s running!’ That’s not where I’m, what I’m going for,” Kim said on CNN about her own chances of running for president. “I just want to help, starting one person at a time. I think sometimes if more people would just put their personal feelings aside and talk about real issues that have to be discussed, then so much more can get done.”