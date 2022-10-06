Another Attorney Change

West acquired a new attorney Nicholas A. Salick from the Salick Family Law Group, APLC in September 2022. The change of lawyer was processed on September 28, according to court documents obtained by Us. Salick, who is based in California, will be the musician’s new point attorney since the case is being handled in Los Angeles.

According to the docs, the rapper has also brought on Robert Stephan Cohen, who is based in New York, as his retainer representation. Cohen — who previously represented Melinda Gates in her divorce from Bill Gates — is now the sixth attorney on West’s team.