Chicago’s Birthday Party

The family made headlines in January 2022 when West alleged that he wasn’t invited to Chicago’s 4th birthday party. “I’m being the best father — the Ye version of a father — and I’m not finna let this happen. … Chicago, Happy birthday. I love you and I’m just putting this online because I need y’all’s support,” he said via Instagram at the time. “I did call Kim, texted nannies. I got on the phone with Tristan [Thompson, Khloé Kardashian’s ex], he asked Khloé [and] won’t nobody give me the address to my daughter’s birthday party right now. That’s gonna imprint in her mind that I wasn’t there for her.”

Shortly after his remarks, the musician was spotted at the birthday bash in social media footage. He later claimed that Kylie Jenner’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, Travis Scott, gave him the information about the party’s location. After the event, he released another video about how “happy” he was, saying at the time: “Everyone just had a great time. I’m just really happy that I could be there for my children. I just want to thank everybody’s support in this situation [and] let me just calmly and legally take control of my narrative.”

Meanwhile, a source told Us at the time that Kim was “shocked to learn that he released a video about not being invited to her party — that’s not true and as soon as he asked to come he was given the location. He’s at the birthday party.”

Chicago’s milestone was brought up by West again in one of his February 2022 statements, in which he wrote: “America saw you try to kid nap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address.”