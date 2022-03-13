Coparenting Conflict

In a series of since-deleted March 2022 Instagram videos, West claimed he didn’t get a fair say in how his children were being raised. He took issue with North being on TikTok, especially with her singing the song “Emo Girl” by Machine Gun Kelly and Willow Smith.

“I just got off the phone with Kim,” the Yeezy designer told followers in a clip. “I told her to stop antagonizing me with this TikTok thing. I said, ‘It’s never again.’ I am her father. I know y’all don’t respect fathers and the idea of family and the media tries to promote something. I said, I am not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok, by Disney. I have a say-so.”

He added that he didn’t get to choose his children’s school other. “When people say, ‘they’re gonna use this [against] you in court,’ I didn’t even have a say-so whether or not they went to Sierra Canyon,” West alleged, referencing the name of his kids’ elementary school. “Most men do not — there’s no such thing has 50-50 custody in society today. It always leans toward the mom.”

In another video that day, he claimed, “I don’t have custody, I had to fight to have my kids not on TikTok. It’s always been a gang. It’s like we’ve never had Christmas anyplace else other than one location.”