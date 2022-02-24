Kanye Causing ‘Emotional Distress’

Kardashian submitted another set of divorce documents in February 2022, asking once again to be declared legally single in the hopes that it would help West “accept that our marital relationship is over.” In the filing, she claimed that her estranged husband had gone against her wishes to keep their split private and alleged that his social media posts were causing “emotional distress.”

Kardashian also addressed West’s since-deleted Instagram uploads, claiming that “Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and coparenting” online. Later in the documents, the reality star’s legal team suggested that West’s goal was “to prevent or make it difficult for Ms. Kardashian to remarry” in the future.