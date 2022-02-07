Kim Being ‘Manipulated’

West has previously hinted that Kardashian’s inner circle “influence” her. He then name-dropped the chief marketing officer at KKW Brands in one of his February 2022 statements, writing, “Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be this way…”

Romulus, who has known Kardashian since 2006 and worked with West as a publicist for Yeezy in the past, has yet to publicly comment on the drama.

West also called out Kardashian’s cousin, sharing their text messages amid his public complaints about North’s TikTok in February 2022. “THIS IS AN EXAMPLE OF KIM’S COUSIN AGREEING WITH ME ABOUT TIK TOK THEN PROCEEDING TO ASK ME FOR SOME YEEZYS AFTERWARDS HER OTHER COUSIN KARA CALLED ME SAYING SHE AGREED WITH ME THEN SAID SHE WOULD SPEAK OUT PUBLICLY WHICH SHE NEVER DID THEN SHE SUGGESTED I TAKE MEDICATION…” he wrote via Instagram.