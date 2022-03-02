Kim’s ‘Double Hearsay’

Kanye’s lawyer called for Kardashian’s quote about “misinformation” to be stricken from the record in February 2022, one day after her filing with the statement. The objection called her response “double hearsay” because the social media posts she referenced were not submitted as evidence.

Kardashian will have to officially submit West’s social media posts if she wants her comments about “misinformation” to stay on the record. She’ll also have to prove they were written by her estranged husband.