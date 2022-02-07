North’s TikTok

Kardashian created a joint TikTok account with their eldest daughter in November 2021 after North (and several of her cousins) got caught on the app without parental guidance.

After mentioning in a January 2022 interview that he didn’t want his daughter on social media, West made it clear in February 2022 that he wasn’t happy with the idea, writing via Instagram: “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?” He also shared a screenshot of the guidelines that TikTok users must be 13 years of age to be on the app.

Kardashian clapped back at the time, writing, “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. … I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”