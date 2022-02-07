The Custody Questions

As of April 2021, Kardashian and West are both seeking joint custody of their four kids. He made headlines in December 2021 when he bought a home across the street from Kardashian. ”Nothing with my career, with this rap, with this media, with none of that [is] gonna keep me from my children,” he explained on Hollywood Unlocked at the time. “And that’s what I want everybody to know: Don’t play with me, don’t play with my children, ain’t no security gonna get in between me and my children and you ain’t finna gaslight me.”

In February 2022, West claimed that Kardashian was preventing him from taking the kids to Chicago.

“I WANT TO BRING MY KIDS TO MY HOME TOWN OF CHICAGO TO SEE MY BASKETBALL TEAM PLAY FOR 7 THOUSAND PEOPLE,” he wrote via Instagram. “AND KIM IS STOPPING THAT. HOW IS THIS JOINT CUSTODY?”