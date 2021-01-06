Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Relationship Timeline

August 2020

Sources told Us in August 2020 that the couple were in a “better place” after a family vacation. “Kanye knows speaking about Kim’s family wasn’t the right thing to do,” one source said, noting that they “agreed” not to talk about politics for now.

A second source added that Kardashian is “focused on healing” their relationship. “She has been helping and supporting him a ton while he’s been struggling with his mental health and wants him to know and feel that she is there for him through thick and thin,” the source said. “Their marriage definitely faced some hardships and was just hanging on with Kanye not being able to fully be present for their family, but ultimately Kim wants to keep everyone together and work things out for their kids.”