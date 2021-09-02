Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Relationship Timeline

August 2021

The KKW Beauty mogul surprised fans by appearing at West’s third Donda listening party in Chicago, donning a Balenciaga gown and veil for a recreation of their wedding. “Kim supports Kanye and was happy to be on stage in a wedding dress,” a source told Us at the time. “She has always respected his art and ideas and was all in for the performance.”

According to sources, Kardashian is “deeply conflicted” about her current status with West after publicly supporting his Donda album.

“Kanye wants to get back with Kim,” one source told Us. “He sees the two of them together and wants to make that a reality now. He has been trying to get back in her good graces again and it seems to be working. The kids are also a huge factor. Kim would love to bring their family back together.”

A second insider added, “These past few months have made Kim’s decision to end the marriage even more difficult because Kanye has been very present in the relationship.”