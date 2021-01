June 2020

After Kardashian sold stake in her KKW Beauty brand to Coty, Forbes stated that her net worth now sat at $900 million. West, in turn, congratulated his wife for “officially becoming a billionaire.”

“You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family,” he tweeted along with a picture of fresh produce and flowers. “So blessed this is still life. So I made you this still life. We love you so much.”