Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Relationship Timeline

Kim Kardashian Shares Poem Kanye West Wrote Her That Inspired His 2010 Song Lost in the World
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
November 2020

Kardashian honored the 10th anniversary of West’s 2010 album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, by unveiling a poem he had penned for her while working on the record. “For those that don’t know the story behind ‘Lost In the World’…Kanye couldn’t come up with some of the lyrics but then realized he had them in a poem he had written me that was my birthday card he gave me for my 30th birthday,” she shared via Instagram. “He took the poem he wrote me and made it the song. I keep everything!”

