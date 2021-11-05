Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Relationship Timeline

November 2021

After Kardashian was spotted on multiple outings with Pete Davidson, West declared that he wanted his estranged wife back. “SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off and I never have seen the papers. We’re not even divorced,” he said during an interview on Revolt’s “Drink Champs,” which was two hours long. “So how we — because [it’s] no joke to me, my kids want their parents to stay together. I want their parents — I want us to be together.”

He also took aim at the Kardashian family’s PR prowess, claiming, “[There] are people all around in my [wife’s] ear. This is a publicist that’s next to her. I don’t f–k with her.”