October 2019

West talked about his “successful celebrity marriage” in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1 in October 2019.

“I have five years of marriage under my belt. What I learned from five years of marriage is, it is the greatest bond, it is a God bond to be able to have someone that you can call on, someone you can call out, someone that can call on you and call you out,” he explained. “Equally yoked. Someone to complain to and someone to grow with as we grow and raise our children.”