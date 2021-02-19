Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Relationship Timeline

October 2020

The reality star thanked West for getting her a hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., for her 40th birthday. “Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. ✨🤍,” she wrote via Instagram. “It is so lifelike and we watched it over and over, filled with lots so tears and emotion. I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime ✨.”