October 2021

After Us confirmed that the reality star paid West $23 million for ownership of their Hidden Hills home, Kardashian reflected on where their relationship stands.

“Kanye will always be the most inspirational person to me,” the beauty mogul said during an interview with Wall Street Journal Magazine in October 2021. “He has a piece of Skims himself and gives [the team] inspiration but also information. I think he enjoys the process.”