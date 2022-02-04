Birthday Party Mishap

In January 2022, West made headlines when he claimed that he wasn’t invited to his daughter Chicago’s 4th birthday party.

“Y’all, I was just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday. I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was, there’s nothing legal that’s saying that this is the kind of game that’s being played,” the Yeezy designer claimed during an Instagram Live at the time, according to TMZ. “It’s the kind of thing that really has affected my health for the longest and I’m just not playing. I’m taking control of my narrative this year.”

He added: “I’m being the best father — the Ye version of a father — and I’m not finna let this happen. … Chicago, happy birthday. I love you and I’m just putting this online because I need y’all’s support.”

Shortly after calling the alleged snub, West was spotted in several videos from the outdoor event.

A source later told Us that Kardashian was shocked by her estranged husband’s comments, noting, “There were always two parties planned for Chicago, which was Kanye’s idea. He was scheduled to celebrate with her at 4pm today.”