Doubling Down on the Gatekeeping Narrative

West once again called out Kim and her family while reacting to the backlash he received during Paris Fashion Week in October 2022. (The rapper wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt during his Yeezy season 9 fashion show and slammed Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson after she criticized his controversial choice.)

“So why did everyone feel so free to attack me about my T-shirt. But Candace Owens was the only public figure to say that it was wrong for the Kardashians to keep me from seeing my daughter,” the “Famous” artist asked via Instagram at the time, referring to his past claims that the Kardashians didn’t invite him to daughter Chicago’s birthday party earlier that year. “Or we just chime in when we want to tear a Black man down for actually having a political opinion. And for all audience so outraged about my T-shirt. Where was you when I couldn’t see my kids. I went public in hope of public support at the time.”

Khloé, for her part, begged her former brother-in-law to put an end to the drama. “Please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect,” she wrote in a comment on his Instagram post. “Again with the birthday narrative. Enough already. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone’s tired of it.”

West wasted no time in reacting to the Good American cofounder’s call-out.

“YOU ARE LYING AND ARE LIARS YALL BASICALLY KIDNAPPED CHICAGO ON HER BIRTHDAY SO SHE COULD REMEMBER HER FATHER NOT BEING THERE SO THERE,” he responded in all-caps. “YALL ALSO THREW A PARTY BEFORE PSALMS BIRTHDAY WHEN I WAS FLYING BACK FROM JAPAN TO BE THERE FOR HIS BIRTHDAY AND THE FIRST I HEARD ABOUT IT WAS SEEING PICS OF THE PARTY ON LINE.”

The hip-hop artist didn’t let up, adding, “ALSO I SHOULD SEE MY CHILDREN 100 % OF THE TIME BUT SINCE THERE’S A SEPARATION IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN 50% OF THE TIME YA’LL WOULDN’T HAVE PLAYED WITH DONDA LIKE THAT IN JESUS NAME.”