Father’s Day As a Family

During a June 2022 appearance on Today, Kardashian revealed that she’d celebrated Father’s Day with her ex-husband and their kids.

“It’s going good,” she told hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie of her coparenting relationship with West. “We had, you know, Father’s Day at the house. The kids spent the day with him and then we had a big Father’s Day dinner and North cooked.”

The reality television star also commemorated the occasion via her Instagram Story, writing, “Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do. Happy Father’s Day Ye.”