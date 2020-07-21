Kanye’s Mental Health

West said on his 2018 album, Ye, that he suffers from bipolar disorder. He later opened up about his mental health struggles on David Letterman’s Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. “I wouldn’t be able to explain that as much just because, you know, I’m not a doctor,” he said in May 2019. “I can just tell you what I’m feeling at the time, and I feel a heightened connection with the universe when I’m ramping up. It is a health issue.”

West added, “This — it’s like a sprained brain, like having a sprained ankle. And if someone has a sprained ankle, you’re not going to push on him more. With us, once our brain gets to a point of spraining, people do everything to make it worse.”