Kim Opens Up About the Hard Times

While giving Khloe advice about her relationship with Tristan Thompson, Kardashian hinted at just how challenging her marriage to the “Gold Digger” rapper was.

“We always tiptoe around each other’s situations because we don’t want to meddle. And I respect that no one came to me during my marriage and was like, ‘Are you good?’ Everyone let me have my own journey and see that on my own. When do we jump in? That is what I am so unclear about,” the KUWTK alum said to her sister.

“If people knew what my relationship really was like I think they would be like, ‘How did this last this long?’ But I can live with myself knowing that I tried everything humanly possible to make a situation work and so I can walk away feeling absolutely guilt free,” she continued.