Music Magic

Kardashian attended West’s Donda release and listening party in Atlanta in July 2021. The reality star sat in the stadium with the pair’s four little ones and her sister Khloé Kardashian, sharing footage from the arena via social media.

At the event, West stood silently as his music played throughout the stadium, including lyrics about his life as a newly single man and “losing my family.” One track featured his late mother’s voice saying, “No matter what, you never abandon your family.”