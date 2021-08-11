New Confidence

Six months after Kardashian filed for divorce, she gushed over the lessons she learned from West throughout their nearly 10-year romance.

“As long as he was true to himself, that taught me so much in the best way [about] just being me and living in the moment,” she said on the “We Are Supported By” podcast in August 2021. “You don’t have to please everyone. As long as I’m myself and as long as I’m doing it the way that I want to, like, you have one life and you’re living it for you. That taught me to just be more confident in myself and truly not care as much of what other people thought.”