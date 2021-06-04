Opening Up

During a June 2021 episode of KUWTK, Kardashian shed some light on the state of her relationship with West after sister Khloé Kardashian noticed her “struggling privately behind [the] camera.” After previously getting cagey about her marriage throughout the season, Kim broke her silence.

“I just honestly can’t do this anymore,” she said. “Why am I still in this place where I’m stuck for years? Like, he goes and moves to a different state every year. I have to be, like, together so I can raise the kids. He’s an amazing dad, he’s done an amazing job. I just think he deserves someone who will support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that. … I feel like a f–king failure. It’s my third f–king marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f–king loser. But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy.”