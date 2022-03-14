Kim Kardashian Claims Kanye Said Her 'Career Is Over' Amid Messy Divorce

Pete Chimes In

After West slammed the makeup mogul in a since-deleted Instagram video, the comedian allegedly weighed in via text. His friend Dave Sirus shared screenshots of the exchange in a March 2022 Instagram post. “Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f–king lucky that she’s your kids mom,” Davidson allegedly wrote, asking West to “grow the f–k up.” In a separate message, the actor warned, “I have your back even though you treat me like s–t because I want everything to be smooth. But if you continue to press me like you have for the past 6 months, I’m gonna stop being nice.”