Pregnancy Complications

Kardashian faced major health issues while she was pregnant with North and Saint. She opened up to Allure in October 2017 about the possibility of carrying her third child, saying: “I would like to, but I’ve had lots and lots of complications. I had preeclampsia. And then I also had something called placenta accreta. We’ve explored surrogacy. We’re thinking about it.”

Both Chicago and Psalm arrived via surrogate.