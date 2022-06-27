‘Saturday Night Live’ Drama Revealed

During a May 2022 episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS co-founder told her sister Khloe that West had been less than supportive during her Saturday Night Live hosting gig.

“He walked out on SNL mid-monologue. I haven’t talked to him since. He is upset at the fact that I used the word ‘divorced’ — so he wished I said the word ‘filed for divorce,'” she explained. “And he was upset that I also said he was ‘a rapper.’ He said, ‘I am so much more than a rapper. I can’t believe you said rapper.’”