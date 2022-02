Serious Allegations

In February 2022, West claimed Kardashian accused him of drug abuse, theft and “putting a hit out on her” in a lengthy Instagram post that has since been deleted.

“YESTERDAY KIM ACCUSED ME OF PUTTING A HIT OUT ON HER,” West alleged, two days after slamming his estranged wife for allowing North to launch a TikTok account. “SO LET ME GET THIS STRAIGHT I BEG TO GO TO MY DAUGHTERS PARTY AND IM ACCUSED OF BEING ON DRUGS THEN I GO PLAY WITH MY SON AND I TAKE MY AKIRA GRAPHIC NOVELS AND IM ACCUSED OF STEALING NOW IM BEING ACCUSED OF PUTTING A HIT ON HER THESE IDEAS CAN ACTUALLY GET SOMEONE LOCKED UP THEY PLAY LIKE THAT WITH BLACK MENS LIVES WEATHER ITS GETTING THEM FREE OR GETTING THEM LOCKED UP IM NOT PLAYING ABOUT MY BLACK CHILDREN ANYMORE.”