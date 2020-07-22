Standing By Him

After West made more claims about Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, via Twitter in July 2020, the KKW Beauty CEO released a statement about the musician’s struggles with bipolar disorder.

“I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health,” she began via Instagram Stories. “Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

Kardashian went on to call West “brilliant but complicated,” noting he is under a lot of pressure.

She added: “Living with bipolar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some. That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his big dreams have come true.”

After asking for “compassion and empathy,” the reality TV star signed her message, “Kim Kardashian West.”