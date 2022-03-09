Staying Positive

“Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy,” the reality TV personality told Variety in March 2022. “But I do believe in handling it all privately. I believe in championing publicly and criticizing privately. I don’t think I would ever criticize the father of my children on my TV show. That’s just not really what I’m about, and I just don’t think that would ever make me feel good.”

Kardashian said she aims to be “really respectful” toward the musician for the sake of their kids. “The reality is, we’re still a family,” she explained. “We always will have a love and respect for each other. And even if there’s moments where it might not seem like that, there are so many moments that are super positive. I do think it’s important for people to see that things aren’t perfect all the time, but that they can get better.”