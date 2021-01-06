Sticking Together

After jetting off to the Dominican Republic together in August 2020, a source told Us that the pair are back on track. “Their vacation definitely helped put things at ease for the time being, but the issues they were dealing with go deeper than that and unfortunately won’t just be solved with a trip,” one source said. “Their marriage definitely faced some hardships and was just hanging on with Kanye not being able to fully be present for their family, but ultimately Kim wants to keep everyone together and work things out for their kids.”

According to a second insider, Kardashian and West “agreed” to stop talking about politics while they work on their marriage.