Supporting Each Other’s Achievements

After Kardashian sold a stake in her KKW Beauty brand to Coty in June, Forbes confirmed that her net worth had increased to $900 million. West congratulated her via Twitter by noting how “proud” he was of her becoming a billionaire.

Before this, Kardashian raved about West’s Yeezy brand making a deal with Gap. “If anyone knows Kanye, they know how much the Gap and Yeezy means to him so this partnership is his dream come true,” she tweeted. “I am so proud of him.”