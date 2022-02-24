Terminating Their Marital Status

Kardashian asked the courts to move forward with her divorce from West in February 2022 as a way to help the musician “accept that our marital relationship is over.” In court documents obtained by Us at the time, she also claimed that West had been “putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and coparenting on social media which has created emotional distress,” referring to his since-deleted Instagram posts about her relationship with Davidson.

“While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage,” Kardashian claimed in the filing. “Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not.”