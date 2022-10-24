The Anti-Semitism Backlash

West sparked controversy in October 2022 after tweeting about “going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE” shortly after wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt to Paris Fashion Week. His Twitter and Instagram accounts were restricted, but he continued to double down on his point of view during an interview with Piers Morgan.

Later that month, protestors were spotted in Los Angeles with banners that read “Honk if you know” and “Kanye is right about the Jews.” Kim broke her silence on the situation via Twitter.

“Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” she wrote. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”