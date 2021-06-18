March 2019

Humphries recalled the fallout from the divorce when he retired from the NBA in 2019. “I should have known what I was getting into. I was definitely naïve about how much my life was going to change. But the one thing that really bothers me is whenever people say that my marriage was fake,” he wrote in a blog post for The Players’ Tribune. “There’s definitely a lot about that world that is not entirely real. But our actual relationship was 100 [percent] real. When it was clear that it wasn’t working … what can I say? It sucked. It’s never easy to go through the embarrassment of something like that — with your friends, with your family…. But when it plays out so publicly, in front of the world, it’s a whole other level. It was brutal.”

He added that he “was in a dark place” for a year after the split because he felt like the world hated him. “I didn’t even want to say anything to defend myself, because it felt like I couldn’t win,” he noted.