October 2011

Kardashian filed for divorce from Humphries on October 31, 2011, after 72 days of marriage. She cited “irreconcilable differences” and requested that neither party be awarded spousal support. “I had hoped this marriage was forever but sometimes things don’t work out as planned,” she told Us in a statement at the time. “We remain friends and wish each other the best.”

The former basketball player, meanwhile, revealed in his own statement that he was not done fighting for the relationship. “I love my wife and am devastated to learn she filed for divorce,” he said. “I’m willing to do whatever it takes to make it work. … I’m committed to this marriage and everything this covenant represents.”